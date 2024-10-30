Wall’s Anderson Elected President of the South Dakota Municipal League

Carolynn Anderson, Finance Officer for the City of Wall, was elected president of the South Dakota Municipal League (SDML) at the association’s annual membership meeting earlier this month.

Anderson joins 18 other municipal employees and elected officials from across South Dakota to comprise the Board of Directors for the Municipal League, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that facilitates the cooperative improvement of municipal government in the state.

Anderson has served as the city’s finance officer for the past 17 years and has been actively involved with the Municipal League during that time. She previously served in several positions on the board, and was named Finance Officer of the Year in 2023 by the South Dakota Governmental Finance Officers’ Association.

The association also elected Leland Treichel, President of the Board of Roscoe, to serve as First Vice President and Michelle DeNeui, Finance Officer of Spearfish, as Second Vice President. Anderson succeeds Harry Weller, Mayor of Kadoka, who will continue to serve on the board as Past President.

Board trustees include David Barranco, Councilmember from Sioux Falls; Paulynn Carey, Finance Director of Huron; Lance Lehmann, Councilmember from Rapid City; Dawn Murphy, Finance Officer of Tea; and Laurie Woodward, City Administrator/Finance Officer of Custer.

The board also includes representatives from the 10 SDML districts, which are elected in the spring of each year.

The SDML Board of Directors is responsible for all the affairs of the League. The board meets once each year during the annual meeting and at other times as the officers determine.

The election of the SDML Board of Directors occurred Oct. 11 during the annual membership meeting in Sioux Falls. Duties for new positions began immediately, and individuals will serve until the next annual meeting in Oct. 2025.

