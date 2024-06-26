Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Wall Ambulance Service Raises Funds for Vital LUKAS (Chest Compression System)
Wall Ambulance Service Raises Funds for Vital LUKAS (Chest Compression System)

Wed, 06/26/2024

Wall Ambulance Service has successfully raised enough funds to purchase a LUKAS (Chest Compression system) for the second ambulance, an essential tool that provides significant assistance when only one medic is present in the back of the ambulance. This achievement was made possible by securing two grants from a Greater Wall Foundation Fund and the SDML Workers Compensation Fund, as well as generous donations from 4th Ave Floral, Amie Estes, Andy & Kellie Linn, Andy & Lisa Moon, Burton & Angie Dartt, Cindy Nuzum, Dave &  Judy Curtis, Dean Patterson, Donna Bowen, Eric & Natalie Hansen, Glendon & Pam Shearer, Harlan & Linda Eisenbraun, Jean Linn, Jeff & Heather Gabriel, Jiggs & Ann O’Connell, Jim & Kathy  Fremstad, Ken’s Refrigeration, Leonard Kjerstad, Lloyd & Margaret Willey, Lynn & Pam Denke, Marilyn Drewitz, Norman & Marsha Eisenbraun, Patty Huether, Patty Kjerstad, Pete Dunker, Randy & Cheryl Walker, Rick & Patt Hustead, Shyne Township, Steve & Deb Deal, Sue Michels, Sunnyside Township, Wall Drug, and West River Electric.

