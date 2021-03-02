Wall and New Underwood High School Students attend 20X High School Rodeo

The 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held Sunday, January 31 at 1:00 pm in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and featured the top three high school rodeo competitors in 10 events from all four regions of the state. The state’s top high school athletes competed for scholarships, team travel funds from Farm Credit Services and the prized Maynard Trophy Buckles. The Wall High School placings were: in the Break Away Roping – 1st Camri Elshere with a time of 2.59, 2nd Sierra Hilgenkamp with a time of 3.74, in the Saddle Bronc Riding – 1st Malcom Heathershaw with a score of 76, in the Steer Wrestling – 3rd Bridger Amiotte with a time of 15.83, in the Team Roping – 3rd Jaxon Hauk and his partner Treg Thorstenson from Eagle Buttewith a time of 12.65. The New Underwood High School placings were: in the Barrel Racing - 2nd Jaycie West with a time of 14.107, in the Pole Bending - 1st Tessa Caspers with a time of 20.13, in the Team roping 2nd Eastan West and his partner Tegan Fite from Hermosa with a time of 8.35. Tessa Caspers also received a $500 Scholarship from the Western SD Buckaroo’s.