Wall Conquers Philip 37-0

The Philip Scotties didn’t play the best football Friday night at the Wall Athletic Complex. The Eagles started off the year strong, handing the Scotties a crushing loss with the final score being 37-0. This game is just the beginning of a jam packed 2024 high school football season.

The Eagles head coach, Lex Heathershaw, has been in practice with 7 freshman, 9 sophomores, 9 juniors, and 6 seniors. He said, “I’m really proud of our guys on a good win against Philip. This game always has a lot of energy and a lot of emotion. It sure is fun when we come out on top of a rivalry game. Now we are on to Harding County.”

As school starts and the hot days turn to Fall, it looks like the place to be is cheering for the Wall Eagles. Hut, hut, Hike!

The Eagles next game will be played away in Buffalo, S.D. matched with the Harding County/ Bison Ranchers. Be sure to support the varsity team on August 30, at 6pm Mountain time.

Scoring By Quarters

1 2 3 4 T

Wall 14 0 16 7 37

Philip 0 0 0 0 0

Rushing: Yards/Carries

Wall – 32/205 Leader: T. Volmer 107/17

Passing: Compl./Att./Yds/TDs

Wall – 8/13/143/2 Leader: T. Volmer 8/13/143/2

Tackles: Solo/Assist/Sacks

Wall – 45/14/3 Leaders: C. Sundall 8/2/0, T. Schulz 8/1/1

TDs/E.Pts/Int/FR

Wall – 5/7/0/0 Leaders: J. Blasius 1 TD 3 EPTs

Receiving: Yds/Returns

Wall – 146/9 Leader: D. Handcock 73/5, T. Kjerstad 37/1

Kick Return: Yds/Returns

Wall – 62/2 Leader: J. Blasius 53/1