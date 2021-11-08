Wall Crawl Event Brings Local and National Acts

Music echoed through the busy streets of Wall last weekend for the three day Wall Crawl event which started Friday, August 6th. The event brought bands from near and far to rotate through three venues: Badlands Saloon & Grille, 3 Amigos Cantina, and Red Rock Lounge.

Mississippi southern rock band Framing The Red, Salt Lake City Utah’s American Hitmen, and Madison Wisconsin indy rock band Drive By Night were the groups that came from out of town, and New Underwood’s very own Fast Track also played Monday, with the Band’s frontman Honker Robinson headlining a show at Badlands Saloon on Saturday.

The Pennington County Courant sat down with American Hitmen after their performance wrapped up at Red Rock on Sunday to see how their summer was going. Vocalist/guitarist Dan Corde, vocalist/bass player Dave Briggs, and drummer Phil Snyder all agreed that the summer was going quite well. The band was in good spirits, despite crazy interstate traffic, sweltering heat, and traveling in the midst of the second summer of the pandemic. They all seemed to take all of these things in stride, and see these things as part of the profession. American Hitmen formed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and have risen to notoriety since their emergence on the scene in 2005, playing along side giants of rock such as Journey, Foo Fighters, and Social Distortion. The band also had a run at Season 8 of America’s Got Talent in 2013, which was the topic of one of several entertaining stories in between songs. The band was started by Tim and Dan Corde, Marine Corp Combat Veterans, and brothers, who served two combat tours in Iraq. American Hitmen are in their element playing bike rallies, and events like demolition derbys, which Dan says make up a good portion of their shows, but they also keep service men and women of the American Armed Forces close. The band has played loads of Armed Forces Entertainment events around the globe, showing love and support for their brothers and sisters in uniform.

Briggs says that they don’t mind stepping out of the packed arenas and rolling it back a few decibels to play shows like the Wall Crawl, which on Sunday at the Red Rock hosted a handful of patrons, coming and going. “We’re used to shorter sets, so when we get up for a four hour show where people are coming and going, we can play a few repeats, which is a lot of fun too.” The group had very down to earth, and relaxed personas as they played through a list of adaptations of classic rock, blues favorites, and original compositions that brought themes of love, struggle, and war to the stage, with skilled guitar solos, and steady, dynamic rhythms that had feet tapping, and provided a soundtrack for cinematically perfect arrivals and drive-aways as bikers came and went. When asked about their stay in Wall, the band commented that they “had a good time, and loved it.” They also partook of the local beef at Red Rock, which they made abundantly clear was their post-gig mission throughout the performance, commenting frequently about the aromas coming from the stage side grill which filled the patio through the afternoon.

The band left Wall to go to Sturgis afterward, where they’ll perform for much larger crowds at Glencoe, and the Full Throttle on Thursday and Friday.