Wall Drug Recognized for Outstanding Customer Service

The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 47 businesses across 22 communities for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. These businesses have earned the “South Dakota Great Place” designation.

https://sdvisit.com/tra ining-hospitality/2021-south-dak ota-great-place-designees. The South Dakota Great Service Star program was updated to the South Dakota Great Place Program in 2020. The program is a designation for businesses that put hospitality at the forefront of all they do as a company by providing guests with exceptional service. These businesses are constantly innovating and finding ways to make their guests comfortable and welcomed and their communities more vibrant. Please see here for the complete listing by community:ining-hospitality/2021-south-dak ota-great-place-designees.

"The hospitality you find in South Dakota is unmatched,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism. “This program not only offers businesses support in developing great customer service skills among employees, it’s also a way to commend our industry members for all they do to serve their communities.”

https://sdvisi t.com/training-hospitality/south-dakota-great-place-program. The South Dakota Great Place program is a program designed to strengthen the tourism industry in South Dakota and offer support to tourism industry members. Online nomination forms are now open for this year’s Great Place Program. All are encouraged to participate. To view the nomination form, visit

, is free, and all tourism industry businesses are encouraged to share the training with their staffs. For more information on the department’s hospitality programs, visit https://sd visit.com/training-hospitality. The department also offers an Online Hospitality Training program. The training, available at SDVisit.com , is free, and all tourism industry businesses are encouraged to share the training with their staffs. For more information on the department’s hospitality programs, visit

The South Dakota Department of Tourism is comprised of Tourism and the South Dakota Arts Council. The department is led by Secretary James D. Hagen.





