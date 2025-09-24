Wall Economics host Taiwanese delegates while they tour Wall farms as part of $10 Billion U.S. Agriculture Agreement

The Wall Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) proudly hosted an agricultural goodwill tour on Saturday, Sept. 20th for a delegation of Taiwanese officials and agribusiness leaders. The group is part of a broader trade mission that began in Washington, D.C., where Taiwanese representatives signed a letter of intent for a $10 billion deal to import American wheat, soybeans, corn, and beef.

The delegation was welcomed to Wall by Mayor Mary Williams, who extended the community’s hospitality before the group toured Wall Drug and explored the town. From there, the delegates traveled south of Wall to the Eisenbraun family farm.

At the farm, they walked the fields to see a newly sprouted winter wheat crop growing among the stubble of recently harvested summer wheat. This practice, common in the region, helps preserve soil, retain moisture, and reduce pest pressure. The group also discussed conservation practices, fertilizer use, and soil health management. The Eisenbraun farm integrates both cattle manure and liquid nitrogen fertilizer to maintain nutrient-rich soil. Delegates stepped into modern planting and spraying equipment and examined wheat seed stored in on-farm grain bins, offering them a firsthand look at the technology and expertise behind South Dakota’s wheat production.

Following the farm tour, the group visited Mount Rushmore National Memorial before returning to Pierre and continuing their multi-state agricultural journey to Montana and Idaho.

The delegation included representatives from some of Taiwan’s leading flour and food companies, many of which are long-standing buyers of South Dakota wheat:

• Lien Hwa Corporation, which sources up to 80% of its wheat from South Dakota for flour and pasta production

• U.S. Wheat Associates (Taipei office) – County Director

• Chia Fha Enterprise Co. Ltd. – Supervisor, Quality Assurance

• Taiwan Flour Mills Association – Secretary General and Special Assistant to the Chairman

• Tung Yang Business Co. Ltd. – Special Assistant to the Chairman

• Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver – Three representatives who helped coordinate the visit

• Ministry of Foreign Affairs (North American Affairs) – Special Assistant

• Top Food Industry Corporation – Special Assistant

“This was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the strength of South Dakota’s farms and the pride we take in our stewardship of the land,” said Dr. Rochan Burrell, Wall Economic Development Executive Director. “Our Taiwanese guests were genuinely interested in learning about our agricultural practices and were struck by the beauty of our state. We look forward to continued collaboration and growth that benefits both our farmers and their consumers abroad.”

With Taiwan consistently ranking as one of the largest international buyers of U.S. wheat—and with South Dakota wheat playing a major role in their food production—this visit underscored the importance of strong international relationships built on trust, quality, and shared commitment to the future of agriculture.