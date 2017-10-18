Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Wall in the Fall, huge success
Sad & Lonesome Band performing at Wall in the FallDigging for coin!

Wall in the Fall, huge success

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 11:55am admin
The second annual Wall in the Fall event was a huge success. There were over 20 booths that provided a wide range of activities including; wreath decorating, pop-the-pumpkin, bean bag toss, ring toss, a bake sale, and much more! The Sad and Lonesome Boys preformed live, classic country music for everyone to enjoy. This year, Wall in the Fall partnered with the Relay For Life teams to make one big day of celebration. 
 
Wall in the Fall extended into local businesses. Gold Diggers provided snacks and a one-day-only 10 percent local discount. Dakota Sky Stone offered product samplings, treats and a special fall sale. 
 
“We are so grateful for the volunteers, businesses, organizations and individuals who made Wall in the Fall possible,” Cheyenne McGriff, WEDC executive director said. “The second year was a huge success, and we are already looking forward to the third! Thank you to the community for all of your support.”

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here