Wall in the Fall, huge success

The second annual Wall in the Fall event was a huge success. There were over 20 booths that provided a wide range of activities including; wreath decorating, pop-the-pumpkin, bean bag toss, ring toss, a bake sale, and much more! The Sad and Lonesome Boys preformed live, classic country music for everyone to enjoy. This year, Wall in the Fall partnered with the Relay For Life teams to make one big day of celebration.

Wall in the Fall extended into local businesses. Gold Diggers provided snacks and a one-day-only 10 percent local discount. Dakota Sky Stone offered product samplings, treats and a special fall sale.

“We are so grateful for the volunteers, businesses, organizations and individuals who made Wall in the Fall possible,” Cheyenne McGriff, WEDC executive director said. “The second year was a huge success, and we are already looking forward to the third! Thank you to the community for all of your support.”