Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Wall High School Homecoming Royalty
Courtesy Kim Handcock

Wall High School Homecoming Royalty

Wed, 09/24/2025 - 9:38am admin

Wall High School Homecoming kicked off on Monday, Sept. 22nd with Cornation held at 7:00 p.m. Taylor McDonnell and Younger Amiotte was crowned Queen and King. Shown is the WHS Royalty: Queen Candidates were Taylor McDonnell, Loucasey Tines and Bria Buhmann. King Candidates were Younger Amiotte, Jace Mohr, and Dawson Handcock.  The 2nd Grade Attendants were Owen Heathershaw and Allie Scott. Freshman Attendants were Khloe Kitterman and Berkeley Fink, Sophomore Attendants were Coy Andrews and Callie Casjens, Junior Attendants were Bryce Moser and Riley Jo Grabow.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here