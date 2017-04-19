Wall High School students attended State Student Council Convention

Wall High School attended the 30th Annual State Convention of the South Dakota Student Council Association (SDSCA) which was held in Rapid City, SD on April 9 – April 11, 2017. The SDSCA Convention included 916 students and advisors from 62 high schools across the state. SDSCA Executive Director, said Gary Linn, stated “It is so exciting to see this event grow bigger and bigger every year”, “To know that student leaders are excited about becoming stronger leaders in their schools, communities and in their adult lives. This is a very rewarding feeling for us that work with these students on a daily basis. It is a great way for students, advisors and councils to network with each other and learn what other schools are doing.”

The South Dakota Student Council Association, which is co-sponsored by the South Dakota High School Activities Association, offers an opportunity for student council members to exercise and enhance their leadership skills. Focusing on the theme “Lead Us West”, the SDSCA Convention utilized a combination of breakout sessions and large group instructional presentations by their guest speaker and workshop presenters, which were focused on different aspects of leadership. Mayor Steve Allender presented the opening welcome address, on Sunday evening. Monday’s speaker was Billy Riggs from Dripping Springs, Texas. As a highly skilled orator and entertainer, Billy moves audiences to action with his message of hope and inspiration.

The convention also featured a state-wide community service project. This project made over 60 fleece blankets that will be dispersed among communities throughout the state. These blankets will be given to women/children shelters, hospitals, and nursing homes to aid those who need some help.

The Convention activities included the annual business meeting of the SDSCA and the election of the Association’s 2017-2018 state officers, as well as the election of the officers for each of the Association’s seven regions.

Elected to 2016-2017 SDSCA office(s) from Wall High School is: Sierra Wilson: Rushmore Region Representative (will serve the next year on state and region boards as a liaison).

Wall High School was also awarded Outstanding Student Council Award for 2016-2017.

Perhaps the most inspirational moment during the State Convention occurred as part of the Closing General Session when the student councils presented their checks for money raised as part of the SDSCA Statewide Spring "Children’s Miracle Network" project. By tradition the SDSCA spring fundraising project is focused on the theme of "Kids Helping Other Kids". Student Councils giving money to a project such as Children’s Miracle Network, epitomizes the "Kids Helping Other Kids" philosophy.

On behalf of the Wall School, the WHS Student Council presented a check for $1284.66. The money was raised through a Valentine’s Day Store and school-wide penny wars. The total raised this year for CMN at the high school level was $38,200!