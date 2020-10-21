Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Wall hosts Fields of Faith at the Football Field
Courtesy photo Mama Law’s PhotosCourtesy photo Mama Law’s PhotosCourtesy photo Mama Law’s PhotosCourtesy photo Mama Law’s Photos

Wall hosts Fields of Faith at the Football Field

Wed, 10/21/2020 - 10:46am admin

On Oct. 14th students gathered at the Wall Football Field to attend the Fields of Faith. The weather wasn’t favorable with the temperatures being cold and the wind blowing.
Fields of Faith is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. This event is  put on each year.  This year the event had two speakers Kaitlin Anderson and Ridge Sandal. Both speakers grew up and attended Wall School. They spoke of how Christ has impacted their lives.   The students then went down for prayers and then gathered in discussion groups.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here