Wall hosts Fields of Faith at the Football Field

On Oct. 14th students gathered at the Wall Football Field to attend the Fields of Faith. The weather wasn’t favorable with the temperatures being cold and the wind blowing.

Fields of Faith is the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. This event is put on each year. This year the event had two speakers Kaitlin Anderson and Ridge Sandal. Both speakers grew up and attended Wall School. They spoke of how Christ has impacted their lives. The students then went down for prayers and then gathered in discussion groups.