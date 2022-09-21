Wall Industrial Park named as Certified Site

Things are really starting to take shape on the land designated at the Industrial Park on the West Side of Wall. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced on Thursday, Sept. 15, that Wall Industrial Park in Wall has been named a Certified Site in the category of Light Industrial.

“The community of Wall has chosen to invest in their community through the process of becoming a certified site. I commend them on the work they have done. Congratulations to them,” said GOED Commissioner Steve Westra.

The 85-acre park, just off I-90 on Airport Road, broke ground last May and is now shovel-ready for construction. Geared towards manufacturing and production, precision ag, bioscience, and wholesale/distribution businesses, Wall is targeting these industries and more, as they work to grow the community.

Joe Fiala, South Dakota GOED Partner Relations Director presented the Light Industrial Site Certificate at the September 15 Wall City Council meeting to Kallie Carey, Wall Economic Development Director. Recognized in the presentation were the Wall City Council, Rick Hustead, President, who has provided the financial support in making the industrial park a reality; the WEDC Industrial Committee, who worked diligently in planning, building and mitigating risks for businesses to build in the industrial park and achieving certification, represented by Dawn Hilgenkamp; Lilliya Stone, former WEDC Executive Director, who completed and submitted the extensive certification application earlier this spring; and Garrett Bryan, Wall Public Works Director who oversaw the recent infrastructure construction at the Wall Industrial Park. Mary Williams, Wall City Mayor, expressed appreciation to the Pennington County Commissioners, for the $660,000 grant for infrastructure costs that the commission contributed to the endeavor.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Wall. We are the only certified site West River at this time, and this shows that Wall is expanding and open for business,” said Wall Economic Development Director Kallie Carey.

Carey noted that there has already been interest from outside entities as well as local businesses looking to move or expand to the new park. For more information about the shovel-ready lots available for construction now, contact Kallie at 605.279.2658 and see details at the WEDC website, https://www.wallsd

GOED’s Certified Site Program offers businesses prequalified sites that are ready for development. Detailed information including price, availability, utilities, access, and environmental assessments can be found at https://sdgoed.com/tools-resources/find-properties/certified-sites/