Wall Meat Processing celebrates community, past and future with re-opening

Celebration, gratitude, branding irons and fantastic food all played a part in the Wall Meat Processing Plant Grand Re-Opening. Wall Meat Processing Plant owners Ken Charfauros and Janet Niehaus invited community members to join them in celebrating the business’ grand re-opening event on Friday, which was much more than a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony. It was an entire community celebration.

Ken and Janet have owned the Wall Meat Processing Plant since April. They have been busy hiring employees, painting and making other various upgrades to the business, all while continuing to provide quality meat processing service to the Wall community. On Friday, it was time to celebrate this new beginning.

Friday’s grand re-opening event started with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a gratitude-filled speech from Wall Meat Processing Plant owner Janet Niehaus. Following the ribbon cutting, Ken and Janet presented a commemorative photo frame to Oliver Carson, whose family had owned and operated the Wall Meat Processing Plant for over three decades. The new owners thanked the Carson family for their hard work in making the Wall Meat Processing Plant so successful. They expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to purchase the business.

A unique addition to the event was the “branding wall branding”, designed to permanently thank all the producers that helped make the Wall Meat Processing Plant so successful. Ken and Janet invited community members to bring their branding irons to “brand” a board. These branded boards will be used to create a branding wall in the entrance of the Wall Meat Processing Plant.

To wrap up the celebration, Ken, Janet, their family and the Wall Meat Processing Plant employees served a free lunch for the community. About 50 community members gathered to eat smoked pork, stir-fry, potato salad, beans and other fixings.

“We are blessed to be part of Wall and the surrounding community. We look forward to serving. Our team is poised and will be ready for the challenges ahead,” Wall Meat Processing Plant owner Ken Chafauros said.

“Ken, Janet and their team have been working very hard at the Wall Meat Processing Plant. It was exciting to see so many community members come out and support them in their venture!” Cheyenne McGriff, Wall Economic Development Corporation Executive Director said.

If you have any questions, please contact Janet or Ken at 605-279-2348 or Cheyenne McGriff, WEDC Executive Director at 605-279-2658.