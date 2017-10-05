Wall Meat Processing under new ownership

Ken Charfauros and Janet Niehaus are the new owners of the Wall Meat Processing.

The business, previously owned by Scott Carson, is at 21 N. Creighton Road, Wall. Its telephone number is 279-2348.

Though officially owners since April 4, Charfauros and Niehaus plan on a grand opening in the near future.

Charfauros said, as a 30-year veteran of the United State Air Force, serving has always been a calling for him. As a teenager in high school, he worked at a butcher shop. That was an enjoyable experience which has stuck with him.

“Now that we have beef producers as friends, serving the community seems to be a vehicle to continue serving,” said Charfauros.

Niehaus has 30 years experience in business and accounting. “We have been business partners for over three years before purchasing the plant,” said Charfauros. “During those three years, we have experience with a small catering business that we enjoy as a part of the passion to serve.”

The seller, Carson, had purchased the plant from his father, Oliver Carson. The business had been in the family for approximately 30 years. Carson is currently involved with training the new team. “What a great family to take over from. We certainly have big shoes to fill,” said Carfauros.

The business, under its new ownership, is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. If demand increases, hours may expand to include Saturdays. The new crew plans to maintain the recipes of the previous owners.

Charfauros’ brother and son, Ted and Glen, respectively, operate the plant in its day-to-day operation. “These two will be the mainstay of the job. They are here Monday through Friday, and I am here three days a week,” said Charfauros.

“We do domestic (meats and cuts) and plan to venture into wild game at some point,” said Charfauros. When they do take wild game, they also plan on participating in the South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger program for processing game meat in order to help families in need. “We will participate in the program, as an important part of giving back to the community,” said Charfauros.

The business is looking to expand its employee base, and will train the right applicants.

“We hope to average five beef and four hogs weekly and anticipate serving approximately a 100-mile radius,” said Charfauros. “Geographically, we are located in an area that services the interstate, railroad and an airport. We are 42 miles from Rapid City and two miles off Interstate 90.”