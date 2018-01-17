Photo by Bonnie Law

The Wall Mighty Players put on an outstanding performance of Kristi Thielen’s Captain Dangerous! Captain Dangerous is a play within a play set on a dark and stormy night. The drama group at “Fiddlesticks High School” is performing an exciting new play, “Captain Dangerous,” and the local theatre critic has shown up to observe the final dress rehearsal. But the performance is more disaster than danger with crew members and even actors missing, misplaced props, major miscues, and complete miscommunication! This was definitely a performance to challenge that old saying, the show must go on!

Student actors include: Cameron Ausmann, Keith Brummet, Ruth Bryan, Ash Grenstiner, Madisen Grenstiner, Reid Hanson, Mercede Hess, Katy Humphrey, Taylor Jo Bies, Haily Murphy, Kassidy Sawvell, Kyla Sawvell, Jaicee Williams and Zarah Wilsey.

Student tech. assistants include: Meghan Patterson.

Individuals leading the group include: Dave Olson as the Adult Advisor, Madisen Grenstiner as the Student Director, and Emily Ferris and Kassandra Linn as Assistant Advisors.