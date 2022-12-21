Wall Native is Bringing at-Home Care Back to Her Hometown

Randee Mason, formerly Randee Harmdierks, grew up in Wall, South Dakota, and graduated from Wall High School in 1997. Most of you probably know her as, “Ran- dee Rose.” Randee began her col- lege career at South Dakota School of Mines on a basketball scholar- ship. During her time at the School of Mines, Randee found a passion for nursing. There was a nurse who went above and beyond while caring for a friend she was visiting in the hospital, which in- spired her to start nursing school the next semester at South Dakota State University. Randee gradu- ated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and has now been a Reg- istered Nurse for 20 years. Randee currently owns her own business with her partner Dr. James Kee- gan, an infectious disease special- ist, called Keegan Mason & Associates (KMA). Keegan Mason & Associates is a national health- care consulting company that has been in business for almost 8 years. KMA’s service area ranges from West Virginia to Hawaii. KMA has opened many doors in the healthcare industry for Ran- dee, including Cornerstone Care- giving.

Cornerstone Caregiving is na- tionwide Senior In-Home Care As- sistance. Cornerstone Caregiving offers services such as medication reminders, bathing assistance, dressing, laundry, light housekeep- ing, pet care, and exercise to sen- iors. Cornerstone Caregiving reached out to Randee, which ex- cited her because she knew that this service is exactly what the Black Hills and Badlands areas needed. “I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for the elderly,” stated Mason and that is why she wants to add value to the clients they serve by allowing them to stay in their homes where they are the most comfortable and happi- est. Randee serves as Cornerstone Caregiving’s Director of Opera- tions for the Black Hills and now the Badlands area.