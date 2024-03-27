Wall Proclaims April 2-8, 2024 as Dark Sky Week

Mayor Mary Williams of Wall, South Dakota, signed a proclamation on March 21, 2024 at the regular city council meeting designating April 2-8, 2024 as Dark Sky Week. Wall joins communities across the globe in celebrating this time designated annually by DarkSky International, an organization working to combat the harmful effects of light pollution and educating on the benefits of efficient lighting. The Wall area is economically vulnerable to the degradation of dark night skies as tourists are in search of dark sky destinations, such as Badlands National Park.

In part, the proclamation reads: “WHEREAS, while embracing the larger movement the Wall Dark Sky Week event is focused especially on protecting and enjoying dark night skies. NOW, therefore, I, Mary Williams, Mayor of Wall, South Dakota, USA, do hereby proclaim April 2nd through April 8th, 2024 as Dark Sky Week in Wall, South Dakota, USA and encourage residents, businesses, visitors, employees and neighbors of Wall to join me not only in observing and pondering upon this important week, but also in raising awareness and support for protecting our precious dark sky resources.”

Brenda Warren, President of DarkSky-South Dakota addressed the Council on the importance of dark skies, presented a chart showing the extent of light pollution in South Dakota and provided a handout on the basic principles of efficient lighting.

Abigail Aldrich, Deputy Superintendent of Badlands National Park thanked the Council for their support of Dark Sky Week and the pending certification of Badlands National Park as a Dark Sky Park. She expressed her awe at the beautiful night skies in South Dakota and her appreciation of dark sky enjoyment since moving from Maryland.

Dark Sky Week occurs annually on the first week in April that includes New Moon, the darkest phase of the lunar cycle. DarkSky-South Dakota can assist cities and towns across the state in issuing proclamations in order to raise awareness about light pollution. All citizens are encouraged to get involved in preserving our night skies by joining the movement, employing efficient lighting techniques and promoting education on the topic.