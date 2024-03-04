Wall School Board candidates

The Wall School will hold an election on Tuesday, April 9. Four candidates running for a postion on the school board. The Pennington County Courant presented each candidate with the same set of questions. You can read their responses below.

Candidate Name:

Tyrel Eisenbraun

Position you are running for? Wall School District School Board

Why are you interested in running for this position?

As my boys are starting to become more apart of the school, I feel it is important to be involved & active in my boys education & help guide the school district towards a more conservative perspective and values.

How many years have you been in the community?

32 years

What involvement have you had with events, committees, or volunteer work within the Wall Community and School District?

After returning home from college I immediately helped with the high school football team, and become elder for my church in the community. I was then elected to become head elder a couple years later and have served my full 6 year term as head elder closing out this past October. I am the active president of the Pennington/Jackson County Farm Bureau & serve on a few other boards. I volunteer as help for the t-ball season for my boys team as well. I am also the township road supervisor.

What is your present profession?

Farmer

What leadership experience/capabilities could you bring to the Wall School Board and community of Wall, SD?

I have served on many local, county, & state boards in the past 10 years. Many as the President or Chair of the boards leading the committees. I feel like my experience as a leader is an asset to the community & can bring some insight to the board. But not only is my leadership important I am able to work professionally and side by side others on a board & committee bringing my ideas & thoughts to the table with poise. And handling situations when there is different opinions by seeing the other persons perspective, considering their propositions and help facilitate an outcome that will benefit the community as a whole.

What do you feel are the top three concerns for the Wall School in the coming year or near future?

First and foremost our children’s education with the pressure of our governments evolving standards. Next concern is a balanced budget with the tax payers money in mind. And lastly, upkeep of the current & upcoming facilities & maintaining a full board of educators & staff.

Past Experience?

N/A

Closing comments on why you should be elected.

I was born & raised right here in this School District & community. The future of our district is really close to my heart as I continue to raise my family here as well. It is really important to me that I am a part of the decisions of our future. I truly believe I can bring a full spectrum view of ideas and help the board be ran very streamline & budget friendly benefiting the school district in many ways.

Candidate Name:

Miranda Ruland

Position you are running for? I am running for the Wall School Board.

Why are you interested in running for this position?

I believe everyone should think about running for a position that might impact our youth and community. I want to better understand how the system works to provide for our children, especially in our rapid changing world.

How many years have you been in the community?

I have lived in this community for 11 years.

What involvement have you had with events, committees, or volunteer work within the community and School District?

I have been involved in everything from coaching junior high basketball and assistant varsity volleyball coach to subbing in the school for both teachers and in the cafeteria. I have been teaching church school for the last 7 years for both elementary and junior high.

What is your present profession?

I currently stay at home with our youngest of 4 children but stay busy during the week with the aforementioned positions while also being a taxi for our children and their activities.

What leadership experience/capabilities could you bring to the community of Wall, SD?

I enjoy being a team mom for our youth football team, help organize our annual playdays rodeos, and coach youth basketball.

What do you feel are the top three concerns for the Wall School in the coming year or near future?

Some of my concerns include the school and community relationship. While I think we get great support from the town of Wall, I also think some are quick to judge on what needs to be done without having the knowledge to understand why or what is going on. Student accountability has to improve and be consistent from both parents and educators.

Past Experience?

I feel like I have had the opportunity to see a little more of how things work being in their shoes as a substitute.

Closing comments on why you should be elected.

I am interested in learning about the fiscal responsibilities of our district and how choices are made regarding finances. While I think technology is probable in education, I also see setbacks from using computers so vastly. I worry about skills being lost as well as the strain on eyes and brain. While this might be a new experience for me, I am eager to learn more about the connections and inner workings of our government and education system. I look forward to adding another outlook on things to the Wall school system as well as helping the connection between the school, parents, and the community.

Candidate Name:

Ron Dinger

Position you are running for? Wall School board open position

Why are you interested in running for this position?

I have 4 grandchildren who have or are attending Wall School. Also I feel the board needs an older person who will consider all the options before Voting.

How many years have you been in the community?

8 years

What involvement have you had with events, committees, or volunteer work within the Wall Community and School District?

I have driven the wrestlers to Philip for practice since 2018. Worked with students in ISS.

What is your present profession?

Retired

What leadership experience/capabilities could you bring to the Wall School Board and community of Wall, SD?

Served on church councils for 15 years 4 as president. Spent 32 years as 4H small Animal superintendent

What do you feel are the top three concerns for the Wall School in the coming year or near future?

Wall needs more housing so new teachers can find a place to live. We need to increase teacher pay

Get the next phase of our plan ,because the fine arts students need a better place to Perform

Past Experience?

Taught school for three years. Served 6 years on a school board

Closing comments on why you should be elected.

Am looking forward to be a voice for every resident of the Wall School District 51-5

Candidate Name:

Bill Bryant

The Pennington County Courant was unable to reach candidate Bill Bryant by phone or email.