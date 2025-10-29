Wall School Board earns highest honor for board work

The Wall School District School Board earned the highest honor for their board work during the 2024-25 school year.

The Wall School District School Board earned a Gold Level award for their participation in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s board recognition program: ALL, which stands for Act, Learn, Lead and honors the work of school boards who strived to enhance their knowledge base for effectively serving students.

By participating in ASBSD activities, training opportunities and demonstrating leadership at the local, state and national level, school boards accumulated points throughout the previous school year. To earn the Gold Level award, the Wall School District School Board accumulated 500 or more ALL points.

“The Wall School District School Board worked tirelessly during the 2024-25 school year for their local district and to earn the statewide recognition of the Gold level ALL award,” ASBSD Executive Director Heath Larson said.

“Their work will benefit the district’s students, staff and community and we’re thrilled to recognize them for their efforts.”

In the ninth year of the program, 82 public school boards – the second most in the history of the program – earned an ALL award.

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing the 850 South Dakota school board members, the 147 schools they govern and the students they serve.