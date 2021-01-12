Wall School hosts Multicultural Festival

When children learn about another culture’s traditions, they develop a sense of care for that tradition and care for another culture.

It is important to learn about other cultures, religions, and holidays aside from our own. It is important to learn about some of the unique and amazing things that come from other cultures and ways of life. It is important to think beyond stereotypes.

Wall Economic Development and Wall School District hosted a Multicultural Festival and bead workshop. The Wall School students had an opportunity to learn about other countries, such as Taiwan from Lucy Hoffman: Philippines from Pauline and Mira; South Sudan from Kailech Kier; Russia from Liliya Stone and Daria Sokolova; and Bulgaria from Mariella. Kids tried a traditional dish from the country they were learning about. They also had an opportunity to participate in the bead workshop prepared by Monique Renville from Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe.

This is a way we can learn how to relate to others. It can show us how much we have in common as human beings.