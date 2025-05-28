Wall welcomes Fly Badlands with ribbon cutting ceremony

On Friday, May 9, community members gathered at the Wall Municipal Airport to celebrate the official ribbon cutting for Fly Badlands, an exciting new venture offering scenic flights over Badlands National Park. The event marked the grand opening of this innovative tourism business and introduced residents and visitors alike to its inspiring founder, Ana Komar.

With her newly established office at the Wall Municipal Airport, Ana is ready to provide breathtaking aerial tours that showcase the striking landscapes of the Badlands like never before. Fly Badlands offers a unique opportunity to view one of South Dakota's most iconic natural wonders from the sky—perfect for adventurers, photographers, and anyone seeking an unforgettable experience.

Ana Komar brings a remarkable story to her new role as owner and pilot of Fly Badlands. Originally from the East Coast, Ana moved to Peru at age 14 and spent the next ten years traveling, studying, and living across South America and Europe. She earned her master's degree in Germany before beginning work as a park ranger at Theodore Roosevelt National Park, where she first fell in love with the rugged beauty of the Badlands.

Ana's adventurous spirit led her into humanitarian logistics, where she helped build off-grid hospitals in disaster zones around the world—all while living full-time in a van. It was during a helicopter evacuation from Haiti that Ana experienced a pivotal moment: she knew she wanted to become a pilot.

After years of training, hard work, and perseverance, Ana is now fulfilling her dream. Through Fly Badlands, she hopes to inspire others to explore, appreciate, and protect the natural world.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Ana and Fly Badlands to the Wall community," said a representative from Wall's Economic Development Office. "This is more than just a new business—it's an opportunity to experience the Badlands in a whole new way.”