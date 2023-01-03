Wall/Philip/Kadoka Area Gymnastics Team Broke A 12 Year Old Record Not Once, But Twice This 2022-23 Season

The team record set in 2011 was 128.675. The 22-23 team broke it the first time this season on January 20, 2023 with a team score of 129.0! They broke it again on January 30, 2023 with a team score of 130.65! Back row (left to right): Rainee Snyder, Sophia Zwitkis, Amya Camp, Rehgan Larson, Athena Simons, Piper Cordes, Lucy Moon. Front row (left to right): Assistant Coach: Jami Moon, Callie Casjens, Ella Schofield, Jyrzee Coller, Taityn Shearer, Sadie Gewerth, Attison Nachtigall, and Head Coach: Jacey Hays.