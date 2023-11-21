WEDC holds annual meeting

Wall Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) held their annual meeting on Wednesday, November 15. The guest speaker for the event was Hani Shafai who is a professional engineer & president of Dream Design International, Inc.

Kalie Anders Kjerstad was recognized with a clock from the WEDC board of directors in appreciation for her time and dedication as a board member. Kjerstad has served on the Board of Directors for two terms and has reached the end of her term limit. Kjerstad served as secretary of the board and completed the Elevate Leadership Class during her term. Kjerstad was always available to help with ongoing Economic Development projects and her efforts will be greatly missed.

Liliya Stone was presented with the Friend of Economic Development award. Stone shows a tremendous amount of effort in the progress and successes of the Wall Economic Development Corporation. Stone played a vital role in Wall’s Industrial Park and the progress of our new housing developments. Stone also started the Parade of Lights which is held in December.

The Wall Rodeo Booster Club was recognized as the Community Enhancement recipient. The Wall Rodeo Booster Club works hard to improve the Rodeo arena. They have rebuilt some of the arena fences, updated the crows nest in the smaller arena, along with redoing the crows nest in the big arena, and putting in new bucking chutes in 2022.

The Business Expansion award honors economic development initiatives that focus on retaining and growing existing businesses or creating new business. Wall Economic Development presented Joe Leach with the Business Expansion award for his new business, Badlands Bodega Shop.

The Business Development award recognizes a new business that has been created in the town of Wall during the 2023 year. Wall Economic Development awarded Dahl’s Chainsaw Art with the Business Development Award. The new business has given tourists another reason to stop in our town and has provided a very unique and artistic attraction in our community.