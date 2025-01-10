Western Dakota Regional Water System Fifth Annual Meeting

Western Dakota Regional Water System (WDRWS) will hold its fifth annual conference and meeting on Thursday September 25 at K Bar S Lodge in Keystone, South Dakota. The event is open to anyone interested in securing clean, abundant water for western South Dakota. As the premier organization focused on achieving a long-term water supply for West River, WDRWS brings experts together annually to facilitate interesting discussions focused on water.

Marty Jackley, South Dakota Attorney General, is the keynote speaker for this year's event. "Water is more than a resource — it's our lifeline and our legacy. As both a landowner and a public servant, I know firsthand that the decisions we make today will shape the health of our farms, our communities, and our children's future. I look forward to discussing this important resource with all of you at the WDRWS annual meeting," says Jackley.

"The annual conference and meeting are a chance to come together, talk about the progress Western Dakota Regional Water System is making, and look ahead to what is next," says Kristin Conzet, WDRWS Executive Director. "The water challenges we face do not stop at the borders of our cities, counties, or sovereign nations and neither does the solution. WDRWS was built on the idea of regional interdependence."

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance by visiting WDRWS.org to ensure adequate seating and refreshments. Media is encouraged to attend the WDRWS Annual Conference and Meeting. Click here to see the agenda for more details.

About WDRWS:

WDRWS is the primary resource for connecting western South Dakota water systems and communities to long-term water resilience. The nonprofit organization incorporated in 2021, based on a recommendation from a study conducted by SD Mines. The study demonstrated that water resources in western South Dakota are in short supply during periods of drought, combined with a growing population. WDRWS was formed to plan, construct and manage the delivery of bulk water from the Missouri River to communities, Tribes and other rural water systems throughout western South Dakota. To learn more about WDRWS, visit our website at WDRWS.org

To schedule an interview, please contact Kristin Conzet at 605-391-3232.