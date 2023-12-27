Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Williams attends Ote Berry’s Junior World Championship
Williams attends Ote Berry’s Junior World Championship

Wed, 12/27/2023 - 8:34am admin
Ote Berry’s Junior Steer Wrestling World Championship held in Las Vegas
Stran Williams, Wall, SD, won third in the Average at the Ote Berry’s Junior Steer Wrestling World Championship held in Las Vegas last week during the National Finals Rodeo.   Stran’s times were:  Round 1: 5.4;    Round 2:  5.5;    Round 3:  4.6 to split ¾;     Round 4:  4.7;    and Short Go: 5.6  for a total of 25.8 on 5 head.
Ote Berry,  a former graduate of Wall High School, won four gold buckles when he won PRCA steer wrestling world championships in ’85, ’90, ’91 and ’95.

