Wolf Fire near Quinn out

The Wolf Fire started late Saturday, March 4, two miles east of Wall, then quickly burned northward.

A unified command responded from the Wall Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County and the United States Forest Service. Firefighter efforts successfully removed early threats to the community of Quinn and several structures.

The fire reached an approximate size of 1,800 acres before firefighters secured 70 percent containment by 5:00 p.m. that afternoon.

The fire was human caused.

Kurt Pindel, Wall district ranger, said “Because of the great help from Pennington County and all the volunteer fire departments, we were fortunate to get ahead of this grass fire to protect Quinn and several structures. But folks need to be aware that high fire danger will continue for the next several days. We ask for everyone’s help to prevent wildland fires.”

Pindel updated the situation Monday, March 6. He confirmed that the Wolf Fire was 100 percent contained and because of conditions, two engines will continue to monitor the burned area. The fire’s official GPS readings show a final acreage of 2,510 acres burned.

“I want to thank all the local communities, land owners, local fire departments, Pennington County and the state of South Dakota for their help and support throughout the past weekend. It is pretty remarkable that we were able to get in front of that wildland fire, and we could not have done it without the good work of all our partners working together,” said Pindel.

“Fire danger is extremely high today, compounded by 60 mile per hour winds. Oddly enough, we are also seeing an occasional snowflake. We ask everyone to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire,” said Pindel.

Use caution for any campfires, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines that may throw a spark.