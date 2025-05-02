Wrangler 20X South Dakota High School Rodeo Showcase so

The Wrangler 20X South Dakota High School Rodeo Showcase was Sunday, Feb. 2nd at the Monument in Rapid City during the Black Hills Stock Show. Jace Blasius took first place in the Tie Down Roping with a 17.37. Klansey Gewerth had a 4th place finish with a score of 47 in the Bareback Broncs and Laramie Nutter finished her Pole Pending in second with a time of 20.67.

BAREBACK BRONCS

1. Taos Weborg (Gregory), 71.; 2. Lucas Yellow Hawk (Blunt), 68.; 3. Lane Stuwe (Hoven), 65.5.; 4. Klansey Gewerth (Wall), 47.

BREAKAWAY ROPING

1. Sophie Hruby (Hemingford, Neb.), 2.35.; 2. RyLee Price (Faith), 3.93.; 3. Kelsi Costello (Newell), 4.02.; 4. Abilene McGuire (Gettysburg), 12.67.

TIE DOWN ROPING

1. Jace Blasius (Wall), 17.37; 2. Clay Stevens (St. Lawrence), 24.71; 3. Taten Hill (White River), 27.76.

GOAT TYING

1. Tiersyn Grubb (Spearfish), 6.59.; 2. Tava Sexton (Whitewood), 7.41.; 3. Anya Hemmer (Dell Rapids), 7.62.; 4. Bailey Verhulst (Reva), 7.68.

SADDLE BRONCS

1. Taiten Eaton (St. Onge), 61.; 2. Rylan Elshere (Elm Springs), 54.

STEER WRESTLING

1. Peyton Haugen (Reliance), 7.86.; 2. Treyvan Talsma (Springfield), 8.73.; 3. Braydon Terveen-Smith (Eagle Butte), 13.05.; 4. Hayden Pihl (Buffalo), 16.34.

BARREL RACE

1. Arina Haugen (Sturgis), 13.796.; 2. Makenzee Wheelhouse (Pierre), 13.858.; 3. Morgan Theisen (Clear Lake), 14.369.; 4. Addison Salverson (Mound City), 14.594.

POLE BENDING

1. Aspen Vining (Buffalo), 20.03.; 2. Laramie Nutter (Rapid City), 20.67.; 3. Annika Haugen (Sundance, Wyo.), 21.49.; 4. Taylor Hoxeng (Volin), 21.50.

TEAM ROPING

1. William Waln (Martin) and Christopher Lurz (Philip), 6.41.; 2. Drew Harper (Faith) and Jet Jensen (Belle Fourche), 6.86.; 3. Ryle Millar (Sturgis) and Sern Weishaar (Belle Fourche), 8.54.; 4. Stetson Jones (Midland) and Jace Grimes (Kadoka), 8.86.

BULL RIDING

1. Laddimer Clifford (Kyle), 73.; 2. Chaz Carda (Hartford), 70.