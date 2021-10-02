Wyatt Schaack Wins Championship at Black Hills Stock Show Bid Calling Contest

This year we had 26 contestants with some great talent. Each auctioneer is asked to bring three items of their choice to sell. The money generated from these items go to the South Dakota Auctioneers Association to help fund the Contest and other events they do. They also have a fund to help some go to auction school if they apply. This year at this contest we raised $5,578.00. The Central States Fair Foundation supplies donated items for the final rounds of the top six auctioneers. That money goes to the foundation. This year they made $3,440.00.

This year we had contestants from Montana, Nebraska, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota and South Dakota. It is always amazing the talent that comes. This year we ended up taking six contestants into the finals as there was a three-way tie.

This year’s 2021 Champion is Wyatt Schaack of Wall S.D. He received a plaque, belt buckle, $500.00. The first runner up was Zach Ballard of Mt Vernon, S.D. who received a plaque and $300.00. The second runner up Brad Veurink of Corsica S.D. who received a plaque and $200.00. SDAA sponsored the Cash and Buckles and JD Firearms of Wessington Springs, S.D. sponsored the plaques. This is like the second time in eig-ht years to have all from South Dakota. Thanks to the five judges, clerks, photographer, and most of all the buyers. We also had donations from The Cattle Business Weekly, Tri-State Livestock/Farm and Rancher.