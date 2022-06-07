People of Wall Come Together For Live Country Music Concert

On Friday, July 1, a couple from Nashville, Tennessee visited Wall with the intent of sharing their country, gospel, and patriotic music with the community. Adam and Amy Pope arrived in town at noon, promptly beginning the set-up process. Everything had gone as planned until just prior to showtime when Adam said that "some dark clouds started rolling in," forcing them to delay the concert. It inevitably began to rain, showering down on the equipment – which had been covered by trash bags before the storm started – and dampening the mood. That is, until Pope noticed a number of people sheltered by their vehicles and waiting out the storm.

Before too long, the executive director of the Wall Badlands Area Chamber of Commerce, Kelsey Clark, made her way over to discuss a new arrangement for the event. It was decided that the concert would be moved indoors, from the parking lot just north of the city office to the community center. It was at around this point that community members began to step out of their cars and help move the equipment over. The Pope family was in awe, and Adam noted that "the community of Wall showed up big time! People came out of nowhere and were helping me carry stuff in, even though I was being particular about how I wanted it, they were still helpful and kind!" He went on to describe the help he and Amy had received, bringing up the impromptu concessions stand that had been set up for a good cause as well as the advertising and petitioning that had been done to make their show possible, including that of Dave Curtis.

"There's a reason this is called the 'community' center. ... There was such an amazing vibe in that room and by the end of the night we were taking country music requests and 'winging it' from the stage, sharing our originals and some stories behind them, laughing with the audience, getting to know what they like, and they were helping us grow as musicians and artists also," Pope said. "The time passed by so fast and suddenly we had to end... But it was [an] unforgettable night for Amy and I and we are very grateful for moments like these on the road."