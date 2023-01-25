“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius

A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”

Blasius has spent time working with several of the medical providers at Philip Health Services and wanted to come back to learn and experience more. “I have been primarily working with Dr. Holman,” said Blasius. “I did a rotation with him early on in medical school and had a great experience, so I wanted to come back. He is both a phenomenal physician and educator. I have also spent time with several of the other amazing providers here at Philip Health Services,” noted Blasius.

A plan to work in the specialty of physical medicine and rehabilitation is in the works for Blasius. He stated, “This is a lesser-known field of medicine that deals with medical issues pertaining to musculoskeletal and neurological medicine.” He hopes to practice where he can experience a mixture of pain medicine and sports medicine.

Working in many different clinics and hospitals has been great for this medical student. “I have worked in dozens of different clinic/hospital settings,” said Blasius. “These experiences have been primarily in Sioux Falls with Sanford and Avera.”

After the medical internship with Philip Health Services, Blasius will return to his home in Sioux Falls. “I have a variety of different rotations in the Sioux Falls area and will work them until I graduate in May.”

Blasius will find out where he matches for his residency training in March of this year. “The residency training will likely be out of state and will last for four to five years,” said Blasius. “However, I plan to return to South Dakota once I have completed my training.” Blasius’s goal of where to reside and practice his field of medicine was simple. . . “Somewhere in South Dakota!”