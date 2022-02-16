100 wins for Coach Jana Jones

The 1990 Rushmore Classic Basketball Tournament in Sturgis, SD set the stage for Philip Scottie head coach, Jana Jones’ 100th win this season. “I don’t remember the team or the score,” said Jones, “but I do remember how proud I was of the Midland High School boys basketball team that day!”

As the first woman in South Dakota to coach high school boys basketball, February 5, 2020 was a very special day for Jones. “The game we gathered the 100th win was in Highmore at the Highmore-Harrold Basketball Classic this year,” said coach Jones. “The boys played really well and I was very excited for them.” As the head coach, Jones had no idea about the 100 wins coming up. “When coaches Brad Hand and Colt Terkildsen presented me with the basketball that had the 100 wins on it, I was shocked and grateful for these two amazing coaches and our team,” said Jones.

Jana Jones grew up playing basketball for the Wall High School Eagles, playing from 1973 through 1977. She then added one year of college basketball at Black Hills State University in 1979. Having a father, Nick Feller, who was a former basketball coach for the Eagles, one could say it was in her blood. Her dad didn’t coach her in high school but did help in other ways. “My dad, Nick, helped in a lot of ways and gave me pointers when I coached in Midland,” said Jones. “We would talk basketball about every night during the season.”

Jones coached the Midland Vikings varsity boys basketball team from 1990 through 1995. She continued with the Midland Vikings junior high girls and high school girls programs as well. She has been with the Philip Scotties for the last three years. All three rural communities of Wall, Midland, and Philip were on the regular schedule to play at least once during the seasons she played and coached.

This past week, in Philip, during the game with Hill City, the Scottie team acquired former Midland Viking red and white jerseys and warmups from games past and honored Head Coach Jana Jones during pre-game warmups and afterwards for a team picture. Several of the Viking’s gear were worn by fathers of this year’s team, who were also coached by Jones in Midland. “It was the most special moment of my coaching career,” said Jones.

Coach Jones is very proud of the successful season the Philip Scotties are having and enjoys sharing that success with the other coaches, team members, family members, and fans. “Coaching shouldn’t focus solely on winning and losing, or trying to humiliate your opponent,” said Jones. “As a coach you have such a great opportunity to have an impact on your team that will last a lifetime, and I don’t take that responsibility lightly.”

“The wins are very memorable,” said Jones. “I am fortunate to have had great athletes and wonderful assistant coaches in my career. I don’t think of myself as a great coach. I think of myself as a good coach surrounded by great people.” Coach Jones shares her gratitude to all the players, coaches, parents, and fans from the very beginning that started in the rural community of Wall, SD in 1973.