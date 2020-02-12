Home / Pioneer Review / 16th annual Glo-N-Go parade kicks off Christmas season
Chelsea TobinChelsea TobinChelsea TobinChelsea TobinChelsea TobinChelsea TobinChelsea Tobin

16th annual Glo-N-Go parade kicks off Christmas season

Wed, 12/02/2020 - 11:11am admin
By: 
By Chelsea Tobin

This year marked the 16th annual Philip Volunteer Fire Department’s Glo-N-Go parade and  was another huge success. The Glo-N-Go is considered one of the first community events to officially kick off the Christmas holiday season for the citizens of Philip and surrounding communities. The parade began shortly after the projected 6:30 p.m. start time on Saturday, November 28.
There were a total of 16 parade entries this year and included a horse drawn carriage complete with Christmas lights; a derby car decked out with lights and a Christmas scene; The Polar Express; popular characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, The Grinch, and even a few minions from the popular kids movie, Despicable Me; semi-trucks; a children’s rock band; a house featuring Santa and his reindeer and much more.
Philip’s National Mutual Benefit branch, #85, generously offered one free small, buttered popcorn per parade watcher, at the Gem Theatre throughout the evening. The line was consistent, even during the parade, as popcorn lovers got their fix.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here