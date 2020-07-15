4-H focus on “Health” by making masks

The 4 “H”s of 4-H stand for Head, Heart, Hands and Health. On Thursday, July 9th, Haakon Jackson 4-H members were able to use their hands and help create a face mask that they can use during the current pandemic, to help ensure health. 4-H members Fayth Martin, River Drury, Jasmine Hiatt and Faith Schultz joined 4-H Advisor Kaycee Jones and Sheryl Hansen to hand sew fabric face masks. The simple pattern allowed each person to cut out, assemble and sew their own mask in about an hour. Exploring the health project allows youth to make better decisions about their health, gain understanding about the importance of good hygiene and be able to share that information with others.

In addition to the morning face mask workshop, Haakon Jackson 4-H members could participate in a virtual lesson with Ms. Jurewicz. She taught us a lesson on patterns and challenged each of us to draw a vase then using different patterns to create a design. Not only did we get to use our heads to think out the plan, but also put our hands to work. She encouraged everyone to, regardless of how artistic they felt, to give it a try. It was a great day full of learning and lots of fun. For information about upcoming in person and online 4-H lessons, please reach out to the Haakon Jackson 4-H office 859-2840 or Kaycee Jones via email at Kaycee.jones@sdstate.edu