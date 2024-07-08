Ag Teacher Hall of Fame

It's an honor to be selected into the South Dakota Association of Agricultural Educators Hall of Fame. This recognition is bestowed upon an individual who has taught at least 25 years of agricultural education or provided other agriculture education supervision. Each year, the past presidents of SDAAE vote on the member who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The inductee for 2024 is Doug Hauk. Doug taught for 44 years at Philip High School and has had a huge influence on South Dakota FFA. As a valuable and respected member of the SDAAE and Ag Ed family, his dedication and service to our organization have not gone unnoticed. It is an honor to induct him into the 2024 SDAAE Hall of Fame.