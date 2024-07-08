Home / Pioneer Review / Ag Teacher Hall of Fame
Courtesy Photo

Ag Teacher Hall of Fame

Wed, 08/07/2024 - 7:49am admin

It's an honor to be selected into the South Dakota Association of Agricultural Educators Hall of Fame. This recognition is bestowed upon an individual who has taught at least 25 years of agricultural education or provided other agriculture education supervision. Each year, the past presidents of SDAAE vote on the member who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The inductee for 2024 is Doug Hauk. Doug taught for 44 years at Philip High School and has had a huge influence on South Dakota FFA. As a valuable and respected member of the SDAAE and Ag Ed family, his dedication and service to our organization have not gone unnoticed. It is an honor to induct him into the 2024 SDAAE Hall of Fame.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here