American Legion Auxiliary serves community

Philip’s Wheeler-Brooks American Legion Post #173 met Nov. 8, to prepare for activities connected to Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

A number of legionnaires volunteered to direct a flag etiquette assembly at the elementary school in the afternoon of Nov. 9.

For later that same evening, an honor guard was selected to present the flags during the Elementary Patriotic Concert. When not up front, the honor guard and other local legionnaires planned to sit together as a show of respect for the concert’s purpose.

“The kids put a lot of effort into showing honor to us and all veterans,” said Post Commander Pat Seager.” At the concert, refreshments were available, with a free-will offering to be donated to the Philip Legion. Seager noted that the donation, never a small amount, is used for building upkeep and community projects done by the legion.

Members discussed the recent game night fundraiser. The event was a record breaker in several areas. Bingo has always been the biggest draw. This year, the many pies and sheets of cheesecake were also a large hit. The high quality of prizes was noted.

“Lots of work, but it worked out well,” said legionnaire D.J. Rush.

“It takes everybody to successfully pull off a game night,” said Seager, “but certain individuals were more professional and gave that extra effort. And, the support we get from the community was just great.”

Rush cooled the exuberance of how much was raised, by stating how much the overhead of the building is every year, particularly the necessary insurance. The list was then read of the events that have already booked the building for the near future. A landowners meeting was Nov. 14. A 4-H youth event is set for Dec. 15. A community Christmas concert by the Haakon County Crooners men’s singing group is Dec. 17.

During the October meeting, Philip High School senior Tristen Schofield summarized his week at the 2017 Boys State. Philip High School juniors are encouraged to apply to be sponsored by Philip Wheeler-Brooks American Legion Post #173 in attending this renowned event that illustrates how government operates.

As with most groups and organizations, a core of legionnaires attend most of the meetings and volunteer for various projects. The enrolled membership of the Philip post is currently 73 legionnaires. The Philip post is contacting all known area military personnel, current and past, for recruitment purposes.

Depending on the relationship, family members of military veterans can also join various aspects of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Traditionally, those United States military personnel who join the American Legion do so several years after they leave the service. Though, the benefits of joining – including community involvement through local projects – are available to those still in active service, in the reserves, the National Guard, those transitioning out, and to those who have been out for decades. For more information on the benefits of the American Legion, contact any legionnaire.

Philip legionnaire Ralph Gebes is coordinating a shipment of comfort packages to South Dakota National Guard members and other deployed military members. The packages will be shipped out the second week of December. Two aspects of this project require community assistance; the giving of the names and addresses of military friends and family, and donated items to go in the individual packages. There is a long list of suggested food and nonfood items. These can be dropped off at Coyle’s SuperValu or the Dakota Country Pharmacy. Call Ralph Gebes at 630-363-3646 or mail names and addresses to Gebes at P.O. Box 635, Philip, 57567.

The Wheeler-Brooks American Legion Post #173 Auxiliary meets at the same time. The national auxiliary was created Nov. 10, 1919. The Philip auxiliary, and the legionnaires, celebrated this with a potluck and birthday cake before their respective meetings.