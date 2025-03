American Wheeler-Brooks Post #173 celebrates 106 years in American Legion

American Wheeler-Brooks Post #173 celebrated 106 Years as a part of the American Legion, which is celebrating 106 years of Service to our Veterans.

Back Row (l to r): Dan Walker, Edna Knutson, Charlie Gittings, Joe Gittings, Phil Pearson, Justin Wheeler, Dick Corzine, District 2 Commander Chris Rendon (visiting). Front Row: Les Pearson, Commander John Kramer, Barry Knutson, Slade Ross, and Bruce Omdahl.

The annual District 2 Spring Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Hot Springs for Legionnaires from Bennett, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, Mellette, Todd, Custer, Fall River, Pennington and Oglala Lakota counties.