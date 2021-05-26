Annual Memorial Day Tribute service set

Memorial Day recognizes and commemerates the men and women who died, particularly in battle or as a result of wounds sustained while in battle, while serving in any United States military branch.

This year, volunteers and members of the Wheeler-Brooks Post #173 American Legion and American Legion Auxillary will be hosting their annual Memorial Day Tribute on Monday, May 31. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will start at the Philip Masonic Cemetery, then move on to the Courthouse, ending at the Living Memorial just west of the Legion Hall. At each location, Lester Pearson will read the Roll Call of the Dead, the American Legion Firing Squad will Salute to the Dead and Pastor Kathy Chesney will perform Taps.

Following, at 11 a.m., is the Memorial Service Program at the Legion Hall.

The program will begin with the Color Guard advancing the colors, an invocation given by Pastor Chris Stewart, a tribute to veterans presented by Phil Pearson followed by a tribute video.

The musical selection is provided by Colt and Travis Terkildsen, with a memorial address being presented by Lieutenant colonel Dan Janssen.

Following this memorial address will be another tribue to veterans provided by Phil Pearson, more music from Colt and Travis Terkildsen, wrapped up with the Benediction given by Pastor Chris Stewart.

A potluck dinner will follow the Memoral Service at the Legion Hall and everyone is welcome.