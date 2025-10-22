Badlands Eagles JPW Cheer Team win Spirit Award at BHYFL Cheer Showcase

The Black Hills Youth Football League (BHYFL) Cheer Showcase was performed on October 12th in Sturgis. Twelve teams throughout the Black Hills Areas are able to compete in this Showcase as a part of the Cheer portion of the League. The BHYFL Badlands Eagles Cheer Team (consisting of cheerleaders from Wall, Philip and Kadoka) took three teams to the Showcase this year. Each division is based on age/grades consisting of 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th, and 5th/6th graders. For each division, there are two awards, Overall Performance and the Spirit Award. This year, the BHYFL Badlands Eagles Junior Pee Wee Team performed and received the Spirit Award for their division. This group of Cheerleaders includes: Brea Buchholz, Claire Fitzgerald, McKinley Anderson, Nora Brech and Pruitt Ruland. Cheer Coordinator: Denise Buchholz, Cheer Coach: Marit Mayer, Team Moms: Emily Gittings and Sorrel Muscat

The Badlands Eagles have 18 girls on the Cheer Team this season and can be found on the sidelines each week cheering on the BHYFL Badlands Eagles Football teams. The BHYFL Badlands Eagles Mighty Mites, Junior Pee Wee and Pee Wee Teams have all advanced though first round playoffs and will head into 2nd round playoffs this weekend, October 25th, in Rapid City at the O'Harra Stadium at the Black Hills School of Mines and Technology in pursuit of the Superbowl, to be held on November 2nd.

More cheer photos of the Pee Wee and Mighty Mites Cheer Teams can be found on page 14.