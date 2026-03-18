BankWest partners with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to award $8,750 to Haakon County School District through the Member Impact Fund

BankWest Insurance, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines), is pleased to announce that the Haakon County School District will receive an $8,750 grant from the Member Impact Fund. This matching grant program will result in BankWest and FHLB Des Moines awarding over $700,000 in funding to support affordable housing and community development across South Dakota.

“Our long-standing commitment is to help build strong, vibrant communities,” said Joel Spry, BankWest Insurance Agent. “It’s at the heart of everything we do.”

The grant funds will be used to continue the school’s Summer STEAM Camp—a three‑day camp providing hands-on activities and problem‑solving challenges across all STEAM strands, empowering students to think creatively, collaborate with others, and build confidence as learners. In partnership with Dakota STEAM Learning, the program impacts more than 150 students each year through both the camp and the district’s STEAM Day.

“We are incredibly grateful for BankWest Insurance’s support of our STEAM programs,” said Skye Holsether, Haakon County School District’s Curriculum Director. “These funds will allow us to continue offering engaging learning experiences that help our students grow as creative thinkers, problem solvers, and collaborators.”

FHLB Des Moines provides funding solutions to more than 1,200 members to support mortgage lending, economic development and affordable housing in the communities they serve. The Member Impact Fund provides FHLB Des Moines members matching grant donations to strengthen the ability of not-for-profits or government entities to support the needs of their communities.

“The Member Impact Fund is designed to help our members champion the organizations that make a real difference in their communities,” said Kris Williams, president and CEO of FHLB Des Moines. “By partnering with our members, we’re able to multiply resources and support their vital work as they continue to strengthen opportunities for the people they serve.”

Recipient organizations were selected based on the needs for grant funding to support capacity-building or working capital necessary to strengthen their ability to serve affordable housing or community development needs including job training, affordable housing, financial literacy, food banks and youth programs.

Since its launch in 2023, the Member Impact Fund has provided more than $83 million in grants from FHLB Des Moines, generating over $113 million in combined support for affordable housing and community development. Notably, every eligible application submitted to the program has received funding—reflecting the organization’s strong commitment to partnership and impact.