Brad Heltzel named General Manager of Scotchman Industries

Brad Heltzel, a native and long-time resident of Philip and the son of John and the late Carol Heltzel has been named General Manager of Scotchman Industries in Philip. Brad has been with Scotchman for over 20 years, having joined the company in November 2003, working in various production roles. In 2007 he moved into the special tooling department and was named Plant Superintendent in March of 2016.

Brad graduated from Philip High School in 1997 and served in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in the fall of 2003. Brad and his wife, Jackie, are the proud parents of four children and one grandchild.

“We are thrilled to have Brad take on the role of General Manager of Scotchman’s operations and have him take on a larger role in our leadership team”, said Kevin Allen, President and CEO of SMX Industrial Solutions and Scotchman Industries. "Brad’s experience and stature within the Company and the community made him the ideal choice to lead and grow our operations in Philip.”

Brad Heltzel says, “I’m very excited about this opportunity in front of me and will strive to continue the tradition of excellence that Scotchman has been known for since its founding fifty-seven years ago. I’m fortunate to have great people around me and I look forward to the next chapter of my career here at Scotchman Industries.”