Brawlers fourth at state wrestling

One champion, and five top seven places for individuals and a team placing of fourth were brought home by the Badlands Brawlers following the State B Wrestling Tournament in Sioux Falls, Feb. 23-24.

McCoy Peterson took the 120 pound championship spot and finished the season undefeated. Blair Blasius and Jadyn Coller took third, Jory Rodgers scored fourth, Keagan Fitch settled in at fifth and Colby Fitch took seventh. Cody Donnelly, fighting illness during the meet, was unable to place.

A total of 44 teams competed at the State B Tournament Team scores were Canton – 165, Winner – 111.5, Howard – 100, Philip – 96.5, Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon – 84.5, Clark/Willow Lake – 83, Mobridge-Pollock – 78, McCook Central/Montrose – 75, Redfield – 68, Wagner 65, Parkston – 60, Burke/Gregory – 50, Faulkton Area – 47.5, Kimball/ White Lake/Platte-Geddes – 47, Webster – 45, Elk Point/Jefferson – 42.5, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney – 40, Garretson – 37, Miller/Highmore-Harrold – 36, Sisseton – 33, Groton Area – 32, Custer/Edgemont – 31, Bennett County – 30, Tri-Valley – 27.5, Stanley County – 27, Lemmon/McIntosh – 24, Hot Springs, Lyman and Parker – 20, Flandreau – 19, Harding County – 17, Lead-Deadwood – 15, Potter County – 13, Britton-Hecla – 9, Deuel and Wolsey-Wessington – 5, Kingsbury County – 4, Hill City, Marion/Freeman and Newell – 3, St. Thomas More and Sunshine Bible – 2, Wessington Springs/ Woonsocket - 1, Ipswich/Leola/ Bowdle and Warner/Northwestern – 0

113 lbs: Blair Blasius, 3rd

record 34-9

•Dec. Dragr Monson (GRO) 10-5

•Dec. to Kieffer Klinkhammer (HOW) 4-5

•Fall Shilo Mowry (LYM) 0:49

•Fall Landon Sudbeck (PKST) 2:40

•Dec. Jordan Rueb (BHSA) 7-2

•Dec. Jacob Steiger (M-P) 7-5

120 lbs: McCoy Peterson, 1st

record 31-0

•Fall Zack Strong (B-H) 0:53

•Fall Dane Christopherson (SIS) 1:30

•Tech. Fall Hayden Pierret (GAR) 17-2

•Dec. Atlas Willuweit (WIN) 6-0

126 lbs: Jadyn Coller, 3rd

record 22-6

•Tech. Fall Carter Calmus (HOW) 26-11

•Dec. Luke Heninger (SC) 13-7

•Dec. to Wyatt Turnquist (WIN) 3-4

•Dec. Jared Harris (BC) 7-0

•Sud. Vic. 1 Heninger 3-1

145 lbs: Colby Fitch, 7th

record 27-10

•Major Dec. Colbey Lehrke (SIS) 12-4

•Major Dec. to Paul Lauck (MCM) 3-14

•Fall Finn Hanson (BG) 1:45

•Dec. to Michael Witte (FLA) 1-4

•Dec. Eli Mines (CUS) 7-2

160 lbs: Cody Donnelly

record 24-5

•Dec. to Landon Werdel (CWL) 2-9

•Dec. Dean Laverack (BC) 9-6

•Major Dec. to Blake Gessner (MCM) 3-13

170 lbs: Keagan Fitch, 5th

record 27-4

•Tech. Fall Drew Masat (RED) 16-1

•Fall Lucas Beitz (PKST) 5:52

•Dec. to Nathan Bauer (M-P) 1-2

•Dec. to Carter Shoemaker (WEB) 2-4

•Dec. Ty Namanny (KWLPG) 7-2

220 lbs: Jory Rodgers, 4th

record 28-7

•Dec. Marshall Baldwin (CAN) 4-2

•Major Dec. to Evan Kizer (HOW) 1-10

•Dec. Elijah Blare (WIN) 3-1

•Fall Tyler Resick (KWLPG) 0:42

•Sud. Vic. 1 Kaeden Metz (SIS) 3-1

•Tie Break. 1 to Jace Johnson (WAG) 2-3=