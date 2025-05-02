Brigadier General Buls change of command

On November 7, 2024 Brigadier General Barbra (Bobby) Buls took command of the Air National Guard Readiness Center (ANGRC) at Joint Base Andrews Maryland. General Buls is the first female and first non-flight rated officer to ever command the ANGRC. The ANGRC mission is to ensure the combat readiness of Air National Guard units and act as a liaison between the National Guard Bureau (NGB) and the individual states and territories on Air National Guard operational activities.

Her previous assignment was as Deputy Commander, NATO Mission Iraq, Bagdad. NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) brings together military and civilian personnel from across the alliance with expertise in security sector reform, institution building, training, and professional military education. The mission works with the Iraq Ministry of Defense, Office of National Security Advisor, and the Prime Minister’s National Operations Center. NMI’s primary mission is to train and advise senior Iraqi Ministry of Defense leaders on techniques to establish an enduring national security strategy, national defense strategy, and repeatable defense planning and programming processes supporting the Iraqi Security Force organizations.

General Buls was commissioned in 1992 through the Air National Guard (ANG) Academy of Military Science following her 1986 enlistment. General Buls is an accomplished Commander and senior aircraft maintenance officer. She has served in a variety of assignments on the National Guard Bureau, Headquarters Air Force Staff and in a joint assignment at United States Strategic Command. She has deployed in support of multiple major operations including Operation Provide Comfort/Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Noble Eagle, Freedom’s Sentinel and Operation Inherent Resolve. Her civilian experience includes more than 20 years of executive leadership and management in the health care industry.

When not on assignment in Washington DC, Bobby lives and works on the Buls farm/ranch out on Cottonwood Road and 2024 marks 100 years the farm has been in the Buls family.