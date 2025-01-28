Brucklacher celebrates 25 years at Scotchman Industries

Bruce Brucklacher joined the Scotchman team on January 25, 2000, when he was hired as part of the maintenance team for Dakota Case. He worked alongside Waylon Eisenbraun and Gerald Cook, handling repairs and maintenance there. After Dakota Case closed in 2004, Bruce transitioned to the maintenance department at Scotchman Industries, where he continues to work today.

At Scotchman, Bruce collaborated with Bob Johnson and Scott Walker. He particularly enjoyed his time with Bob Johnson, during which they organized various workstations while addressing daily repairs. Currently, Bruce works alongside Scott, and Dean Hagedorn has recently joined their team.

Bruce plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of our facility, whether it's managing our large Mazak machines, furnaces, toilets, or any everyday repairs that arise. He finds the greatest sense of accomplishment when a repaired machine finally works, allowing him to walk away knowing it will function correctly.

Brad Heltzel states, "Bruce is a vital part of our Scotchman team! His knowledge of our machines and facility is second to none. I can't count how many times Bruce's expertise has saved us from needing to hire a service technician to come out here for repairs. Over his 25 years, he has likely seen everything in this facility break at least once and has fixed it to keep our production going. He contributes so much more than just daily maintenance; his role extends far beyond that."

Bruce notes that he has enjoyed working with many different people throughout the years. One of his most memorable experiences was when Scotchman replaced three of the four machining stations with the large Mazaks we have today, which was a significant relief to get operational.

He appreciates the four-day work week, as it provides him with more weekend time. Previously, he spent his weekends on the farm in Milesville, but now he enjoys his extra hours with his granddaughters, Wrenly and Mae, and is expecting another grandchild in February.