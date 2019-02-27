Buls New City Police Officer

There is a new face in the Philip city police car. Ben Buls has been hired and sworn in as an acting police officer.

Buls is a 1998 graduate of Philip High School and the son of Beth Flom, Midland, S.D. and the late William "Bill" Buls (of Philip, SD). Buls, his wife Sabrina, their two children; Weston, six and Braelynn, five have resided in Philip for two years.

After graduating from high school he moved to California and worked along the west coast for American Line Builders, in heavy construction building power lines, windmills and cell phone towers. While there he met Sabrina, and in 2005 Buls was recruited for a project management opportunity which moved them to Kingston, Jamaica on a six month contract which ended up keeping them there for the next 12 years. While in Jamaica Buls worked for Columbus Communications, a company out of Canada, in multiple management positions until 2014. He then transitioned to an Irish company called Digicel, reaching the position of Director of Construction before returning home to Philip to assist his father with the family farm/ranch operation in 2017.

Following his fathers passing, Buls worked from home for a short time, and then briefly for Scotchman Industries, until the police officer position became available.

What inspired Buls to the law enforcement field was his desire for being more involved in the community and engaging with individuals, to lend a helping hand where needed. "I will strive to treat everyone in the community equally when it comes to the job," stated Buls. His favorite aspect of the job so far is, "it is a lot busier than I expected. It is nice to see how engaged [in the community] we are as a department."

Buls enjoys muscle cars, firearms and playing cards in the card room. The other card players give him grief about wearing his firearm to play cards. He joked, " it keeps the players from cheating." When he is off duty, time spent with family is his top priority. Teaching his kids the same heritage he knew growing up in this rural community and his kids attending the same school he and their grandfather did means a lot to him.

Buls will attend the South Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pierre beginning March 10. Law Enforcement Basic Training Certification is a 13 week program that all officers are required to attend within one year of their hire date. Upon completion of the program June 7, Buls will graduate as a certified police officer for the state of South Dakota.