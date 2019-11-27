Christmas Packages for Deployed South Dakota Guard

Wheeler-Brooks American Legion Post 173 will be sending Christmas packages to the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of the South Dakota National Guard at Task Force Rushmore at Taji, Iraq.

Capt. Richard Bauman, responded to the American Legion Post 173. "The majority of us are parents and married so as you can probably relate to, the holiday blues will be at us within the next two months. Jerky is a popular treat here and I know several of us are missing hunting season this year.” Home-baked products are especially appreciated by the soldiers.

Packages will be shipped the first week in December. Collection points will be at Coyle’s SuperValu and Dakota Country Pharmacy. Donations for postage can be paid to American Legion Post 173 at Post Office Box 571 in Philip, SD.

For more information or to see how your organization can help contact, Ralph Gebes at 630-363-3646.