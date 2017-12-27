Home / Pioneer Review / Christmas vacation has begun
Wed, 12/27/2017
Del Bartels

The current cold spell is apparently average for this time of year, but feels more bitter by many because of its seemingly later arrival this winter season. Though moisture is greatly needed, the light snow that eased in Sunday night and most of Monday was scant at best. Shown is a Adalee Petersen and her dog, Maggie, enjoying what snow there was. The hill south of the Philip Elementary School had just enough snow on which to sled.

