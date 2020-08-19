CHS Midwest Cooperative grain elevator in Philip is no more, replacement to be constructed soon

The Philip CHS Midwest Cooperatives elevator was demolished in the early afternoon on Wednesday, August 12. Area Manager, Jay Baxter, stated the wind storm that hit the area on June 6, left them with some work to do. CHS employees made sure none of the damaged parts would cause debris to blow around Philip and that the damage was made as safe as possible. Following that, employees began deconstruction by gutting the elevator office. Baxter stated fifty years worth of stuff was removed from the office and it took about 4 weeks on the office alone.

On demolition day, the teardown crew, mostly made up of CHS employees, was on scene to begin splitting the elevator into two halves, allowing for easier take down and less room for error. The east half of the elevator was taken down first, causing a slight shift in the west half. The west half came down in the late afternoon.

Baxter said, though, the elevator is down, employees are still busy. They assisted with clean up and removal of downed parts, while ensuring as much metal and copper wire was removed. The rubble was removed and hauled just north of Philip to be burned.

As for the construction of the new elevator, Baxter said they currently have the work out to bids, with three or four companies bidding. The company that is awarded the bid will take the lead on the upcoming project. Baxter stated that they are hoping the new elevator will be completed by Dec 1st of this year.