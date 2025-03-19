City of Kadoka preparing for infrastructure projects

The Kadoka city council conducted its regular, monthly meeting on March 10 at the Kadoka City Finance Office (KCFO). Council members attending the meeting included Chris Grillo, Colleen Hildebrand, Paula Holley, Tim Huffman, Eileen Stolley, Harry Weller and Ryan Willert.

The council reviewed and approved $73,967.38 in bills for products received, services provided, and taxes incurred in February. The council reviewed then approved the city’s financial reports. They included departmental revenues and expenditures as of Feb. 28 in addition to bank account balances for the operational, money market and automated teller machine accounts.

Before proceeding with the meeting, the Council conducted a public hearing regarding an application for a license to permit on-sale liquor and malt beverages submitted by Joe Handrahan on behalf of Uncle Paul’s Lounge. No one appeared at the hearing in a response to the application.

In the first matter of new business, the Council reviewed and approved a special event license submitted by the Kadoka Nursing Home. The skilled care facility hosts an annual prime rib dinner as a part of their fundraising efforts. In the next matter of new business, the council reviewed the annual report for 2024 and an audit for 2023. Huffman made inquiries regarding the expenses incurred by the local museum. LaTasha Buchholz, finance officer, noted that utilities represented most of the expenses for the former Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Paul Railroad Depot. The council held a lengthy discussion regarding the condition of airport hangars, also noting that the airport may experience an increase in air traffic as the airport in neighboring Philip is closed for installation of a new runway. Lastly, the council approved the 2024 annual report. Then, the council reviewed and approved the 2023 audit.

The meeting proceeded and the Council received city departmental reports beginning with public safety. Jackson County Sheriff Tucker Amiotte distributed the monthly report reflecting 41 calls for city service and the nature of those calls. He reported that he visited with personnel at the Dollar General Store at the behest of Mayor Weller. Numerous complaints were made about debris blowing from their trash dumpsters and lodging in the fence line located south of the store and into an adjacent field.

Amiotte continued, reporting that a highly intoxicated individual recently entered the Kadoka City Bar (KCB) and threatened employees and customers. The KCB previously evicted and subsequently banned the individual from entering the facility after the individual harassed and threatened others while in an inebriated state at the KCB. Amiotte advised city employees to call 911 in the event of any emergencies and noted it as “the best way to get ahold of us” when in need of law enforcement intervention. Council members expressed concerns and discussed legal options available that would be in the best interest of the KCB employees and its patrons.

Willert expressed gratitude for the after-school patrols by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. He asked that the JCSO expand patrols to include other thoroughfares adjacent to the school. He reported personally witnessing a dangerous motorist and expressed concerns for the students. Amiotte stated their office would increase their presence at the school and areas around it.

Nathan Riggins, sewer and water superintendent, reported that Menning Excavation, Inc., Mitchell, wants to install temporary buildings for offices and quarters for its employees and seeks approval to install a “temporary water line.” Menning received the contract for two infrastructure projects slated for this summer and is in the process of setting up buildings and staging areas for project materials and equipment. Riggins also reported quick “just in time” intervention prevented damage to the city’s older, central water tower, after it recently froze. Lastly, he reported plans to perform seasonal maintenance for the sewer lagoons along with plans to flush all city water hydrants.

Patrick Solon, streets superintendent, reported that the paving for the upcoming infrastructure projects will be completed by the Rapid City regional office for Simon, a paving company. He recommended that the city obtain asphalt for “spot projects” from Simon or another competitive contractor to patch other city streets. Weller reported plans to install a “temporary street” to provide ingress and egress for Fourth Street residents who will be affected by the upcoming infrastructure projects.

In matters relating to the liquor department, Buchholz reported the installation of a “security system” by Electro Watchman, Inc., Sioux Falls. The Council returned to the matter of public safety at the KCB. Stephanie Trask, city attorney, urged the council to work with the State’s Attorney to pursue the best procedure to obtain any legal orders of protection against the individual who threatened violence after being evicted from the KCB on numerous occasions. The council reviewed and approved a quotation to remove structures on a piece of property obtained by the city located adjacent to the KCB.

Weller provided the mayor’s report, noting the annual meeting for the eighth district for the South Dakota Municipal League is scheduled for April 3 in Ft. Pierre.

The council entered executive session to discuss personnel and legal matters. No action was taken during the executive session. The council returned to the meeting and moved to hire a part-time employee for the KCB and adjourned until the next meeting scheduled for April 14 at 7 pm at the KCFO.