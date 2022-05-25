Clinic and hospital evacuated due to crash in building

Thursday morning a vehicle crashed into the side of the Philip Health Services Clinic and Hospital. The vehicle took sheet rock off the inside wall of the hallway leading to the clinic and broke a propane line. Due to the propane line being hit the clinic and hospital patients were immediately evacuated. “We had to evacuate clinic and hospital patients and move them to the nursing home,” said Jeremy Schultes. “The fire department, West Central Electrical, ambulance and local law enforcement were at the scene quickly and helped with the situation.” Within 40 minutes, of evacuating the patients, the air was clear, and the nurses began moving them back into their rooms. “Our staff handled the accident very well,” added Schultes. “I just can’t say enough about our first responders, and what they do for our community. The patient who struck the building is doing well.”

Roger Williams of the Philip Volunteer Fire Dept. said the nurses and employees worked fast to move everyone out of harms way. “The incident was very professionally run by the hospital staff, said Williams. “We are very lucky cars have a lot of plastic as no sparks were made. Head of maintenance, Brett Nieman helped immensely throughout the ordeal and got the propane shut off right away. Before anything could continue the propane had to be clear of the room and hallways”

It is pretty impressive what our small community did to help keep this under control,” said Williams. “Our fire department worked some long hours the day before at a fire west of town, and we had a good group of men there quickly today (Thursday). We were just fortunate there were no sparks in the accident.