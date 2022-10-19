Construction Begins on New Milesville Fire Hall

A group of Haakon County men gathered last Saturday, Oct. 15, in Milesville to begin constructing the shell for the new fire hall. These volunteers, along with loaned equipment, were able to make good progress as the sidewalls are taking shape.

The old fire hall has serious issues with the roof and its floor. Last winter the heating malfunctioned, causing the need to replace the pumps on the trucks. The fire suits are currently held in an enclosed trailer to prevent mice, as the old building fails to keep mice out. The decision to build was made after continued and careful discussions of all options.

The new, well-designed fire hall, 40x40, is being built south of the old hall (which will eventually be torn down). It will have heated concrete floors, 12 ft. sidewalls, two large electric, overhead doors, a walk-through door, and a meeting/supply area. The doors, walls, and ceiling will all be insulated. The overhead doors will be on the east, making it easier to pull the trucks in and out. The new building will also accommodate some upgrades for telephone, internet, and radios. A lighted alarm is planned as an alert if the heat system fails. The plan calls for roughing in the exterior before winter. Completion is set for next summer.

With donated labor, the budget for materials was set at $90,000. The fire department was able to borrow approximately $60,000 from a West Central Electric fund for 1% interest for 10 years. The other $30,000 will come from donations and the use of some reserves.